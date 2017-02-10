England: Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad interviewed for Test captaincy

Batsman Joe Root, all-rounder Ben Stokes and bowler Stuart Broad have been interviewed for the England Test captaincy.

The trio met director of cricket Andrew Strauss and his team on Thursday.

Alastair Cook, England's highest Test run scorer, stepped down on Monday after a record 59 Tests in charge.

Root, who was vice-captain to Cook from May 2015, is the favourite to take over but Strauss previously refused to "rule anyone in or out" of the role.

A new captain will be appointed before England's limited-overs tour of the Caribbean in March.

More to follow.