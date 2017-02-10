Lancashire: Liam Livingstone and Saqib Mahmood agree new deals

Liam Livingstone's form last year saw him called up by England Lions

Lancashire pair Liam Livingstone and Saqib Mahmood have both signed new contracts at the club.

Batsman Livingstone, 23, has agreed a new deal until 2019 after averaging over 50 last season and hitting two centuries in the County Championship.

Fast bowler Mahmood, 19, made his Red Rose debut last year and his new contract is until 2018.

"They are two highly promising young cricketers who have made real progress," said coach Glen Chapple.

"Both players are going to form an important part of the side in the next few years, in all formats."