Women's World Cup Qualifier: Ireland lose to Sri Lanka by 146 runs

Clare Shillington top-scored with 36, but was one of only three Ireland players to reach double figures

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier Group A, Colombo (NCC) Sri Lanka 239-8 (50 overs): P Weerakkody 61, Manodara 53, I Joyce 4-39 Ireland 93 (36.1 overs): Shillington 36 not out, I Fernando 3-21 Sri Lanka won by 146 runs Scorecard (external site)

Ireland slumped to a crushing 146-run defeat by hosts Sri Lanka in their second Group B game in the Women's World Cup Qualifier in Colombo.

Prasadani Weerakkody (61) and Dilani Manodara (53) helped Sri Lanka post 239-8 from their 50 overs, while seamer Isobel Joyce took 4-39.

But Ireland, with opener Meg Kendal unable to bat because of a hamstring injury, were bowled out for 93.

Only Clare Shillington, with 36 not out from 37 balls, provided any resistance.

Ireland have only once scored more than 200 batting second in a one-day international, and their reply started badly when Cecelia Joyce was run out in the third over, before left-arm seamer Inoshi Priyadharshani (3-21) reduced them to 27-4.

Shillington, captain Laura Delaney and 15-year-old Gaby Lewis were the only three batters to make double figures as they attempted to give a modicum of respectability to the scoreline.

Earlier, despite the efforts of Lewis (2-41) and former skipper Isobel Joyce, Ireland's bowlers toiled at the Nondescripts Cricket Club as Sri Lanka recorded their eighth highest total in women's ODI cricket.

Ireland are next in action on Friday against Group A favourites India, who have won both their opening games and bowled Thailand out for only 55 on Wednesday.

However, having beaten Zimbabwe by 119 runs on Tuesday, one more victory - over India, or Saturday's opponents Thailand - ought to be enough for a place in the Super Six.

The top three teams in each group progress to the Super Six stage, from which the top four qualify for the World Cup, which takes place in England this summer.

Also on Wednesday, Scotland lost their opening Group B match to South Africa, while Pakistan beat Bangladesh.

Ireland & Scotland's fixtures for Women's World Cup Qualifier 7 Feb - Ireland beat Zimbabwe 8 Feb - Scotland lost to South Africa 8 Feb - Sri Lanka beat Ireland 10 Feb - Bangladesh v Scotland (CCC) 10 Feb - India v Ireland (P Sara Oval) 11 Feb - Scotland v Papua New Guinea (MCA) 11 Feb - Ireland v Thailand (CCC) 13 Feb - Pakistan v Scotland (CCC)

All matches played in Colombo & start at 04:30 GMT. CCC = Colombo Cricket Club; MCA = Mercantile Cricket Association Ground; NCC = Nondescripts Cricket Club.