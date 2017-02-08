Women's World Cup Qualifier: Scotland lose to South Africa in opener

Kari Anderson's half-century was the highlight of Scotland's display

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier Group B, Colombo (MCA) Scotland 142 (50 overs): K Anderson 50, E Priddle 19 South Africa 143/4 (33.1 overs): C Tyron 45 (not out), L Wolvaardt 35, T Chetty 35 South Africa won by 6 wickets Scorecard (external site)

Scotland lost their opening ICC Women's Cricket World Cup qualifying group match to South Africa in Sri Lanka by six wickets.

The Wildcats set South Africa a target of 143 to win with Kari Anderson top-scoring with 50 before being bowled.

Shabnim Ismail took three wickets as the Scots hit 142 from their 50 overs.

Chloe Tryon, with an unbeaten 45, led number one seeds South Africa to their target for the loss of four wickets as they claimed their second Group B win.

Kirstie Gordon took 2-39 from her 10 overs, with Katie McGill and Abbi Aitken grabbing a wicket apiece.

South Africa next play Bangladesh, who are also Scotland's next opponents on Friday.

The top three teams in each group progress to the Super Six stage, from which the top four qualify for the World Cup.