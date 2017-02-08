Indian cricketer Mohit Ahlawat scores T20 triple hundred

Ahlawat hit 50 runs off the final 12 balls

Indian cricketer Mohit Ahlawat hit an extraordinary 72-ball triple century in a local Twenty20 match in Delhi.

The 21-year-old hit 39 sixes, including five off the final over, as he posted a round 300 and his team Maavi finished on 416-2.

His total dwarves the top-tier record of 175 scored by Chris Gayle in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I have put my name in the IPL auction but I am not sure if this will help people notice," Ahlawat told ABP Live.

Images of the match's scorecard have appeared on Twitter

Ahlawat played three first-class matches for Delhi in October 2015 alongside India internationals such as Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma.

He was dropped after scores of 1, 4, 0, 0 and 0 in his five innings.

Sri Lankan Dhanuka Pathirana smashed 277 off 72 balls playing for Austerlands in a Twenty20 match in England's Saddleworth League in September 2007 while Indian schoolboy Pranav Dhanawade set a new record for an officially recorded match with 1,009 not out in January 2016.

His total for KC Gandhi School broke a 117-year-old mark set by 13-year-old AEJ Collins in a house match at Clifton College in June 1899.