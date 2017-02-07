Alastair Cook: Playing under new England captain 'not an issue' following resignation

Media playback is not supported on this device Alastair Cook still 'hungry' to score runs for England

Alastair Cook says playing under another England captain will "not be an issue" following his resignation as skipper on Monday.

The 32-year-old opening batsman led England a record 59 times in Tests.

"I hope I can help the next captain with whatever he needs and drive England forward," Cook told BBC Sport.

"I can't see, for me, it being an issue being led by someone else. I hope I can be part of it and I'm really looking forward to the next stage."

Cook took over the England captaincy in 2012 and oversaw series victories in India and South Africa, as well as Ashes victories in 2013 and 2015.

However his tenure also saw a 5-0 Ashes whitewash in Australia in 2013-14, as well as a 4-0 series defeat in India last year.

He is England's top run scorer in Test cricket with 11,057 runs and 30 centuries.

"It's a job you need to do at 100% and be committed to everything and I had to be really honest with myself," Cook added.

"I couldn't do that anymore. It's not a job you can do at 95%. I'm sad to walk away but it's the right time to do it."

'Giving captaincy up was hard'

Alastair Cook's side lost four Tests in India and one in Bangladesh as they struggled over the winter

Cook's last game in charge saw England slip to an innings-and-75-run defeat against India, the culmination of a run of six defeats in their past eight Tests.

The Essex batsman, who was left visibly upset by the final day's collapse, said after the game that he would consider his future as captain.

"That was kind of maybe the final nail in the coffin. When I left India, I was pretty sure I wouldn't captain England again," Cook said.

"Admitting that isn't the easiest thing to do, certainly not with my character, but it's the right decision for me and the right decision for the team.

"It's such an honour to be England captain and all the bits that go with it. Everything I have been involved with, 59 games as captain, I've absolutely loved. Giving that away was very hard."

