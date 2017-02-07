BBC Sport - Alastair Cook still 'hungry' to score runs for England
Cook still 'hungry' for England runs
Cricket
Alastair Cook says he wants to remain in the England team despite stepping down as captain and says he's "hungry" to add to his record-breaking run tally.
