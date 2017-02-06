Storms linked to climate change caused more than £3.5m to cricket clubs

Keswick Cricket Club was one of many in the north of England which suffered damage from Storm Desmond

Storms in December 2015 linked to climate change caused more than £3.5m worth of damage to cricket clubs in the UK, says a report.

Two clubs affected - Sowerby Bridge in Yorkshire and Appleby Eden in Cumbria - have yet to return to their grounds.

And 130-year-old Corbridge Cricket Club had to have their clubhouse demolished as a result of Storm Desmond.

The England and Wales Cricket Board distributed more than £1m in emergency funding to clubs last year.

And the ECB has also earmarked £1.6m for 2017.

The "Weather Warning" report, which comes from the Climate Coalition, is backed by more than 100 organisations including the WWF-UK, the RSPB, the National Trust and the Women's Institute.

Professor Piers Forster, director of the Priestley Centre for Climate, which analysed the report, said science could now show that climate change made the record wet weather in December 2015 more likely.