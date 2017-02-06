BBC Sport - Alastair Cook: Andrew Strauss coy on Joe Root captaincy rumours

Strauss coy on Root captaincy rumours

England director of cricket Alastair Cook refuses to confirm Joe Root as the replacement for outgoing captain Alastair Cook, and says he did not dissuade Cook from stepping down.

READ MORE: Cook 'drained' by captaincy - Strauss

Top videos

Video

Strauss coy on Root captaincy rumours

Video

Shapovalov hits umpire in face with ball

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history

Video

Dembele hat-trick rounds off team move

Video

Superb things from the Super Bowl

Video

Six Nations Remix: Schoolboys & 'Salt Bae'

Video

Cook: One of England's greats

  • From the section Cricket
Video

MOTD3: What's going wrong at Leicester?

Video

Lampshades & university - Yarnold's year

Video

Gooch: Cook rang me and I told him to stay as England captain

Video

Edelman makes miraculous catch

Video

Highlights: Italy 7-33 Wales

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired