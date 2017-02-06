BBC Sport - Alastair Cook: England's record breaker

Alastair Cook: England's record breaker

BBC Sport looks back at key milestones in Alastair Cook's England Test career after the 32-year-old Essex batsman resigned as skipper on Monday.

WATCH MORE: Cook was drained by captaincy before restring - Strauss

Available to UK users only.

