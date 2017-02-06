Josh Little: School-tied bowler out of Ireland's T20 games against Afghanistan

Malahide seamer Peter Chase replaces his fellow Leinster player Little in the Ireland squad

Josh Little has been forced to pull out of Ireland's squad for next month's T20 series against Afghanistan because of school commitments.

Little, 17, is replaced by fellow seamer Peter Chase, who is now in line to make his T20 debut for his country.

"There were concerns about the time missed in what is a crucial period for Josh's education," said Ireland coach John Bracewell.

Chase, 23, has played eight one-day internationals for the Irish.

"Peter gives us cover in the bowling department and we'll also have Niall O'Brien and Ed Joyce on stand-by for the T20 series as they'll be in India preparing for the ODI and Intercontinental Cup games which follow," continued Bracewell.

"Peter was impressive during the ODI series last summer against Afghanistan taking seven wickets and gets that crucial extra bounce with his height."

Smith to assist Ireland in UAE and India

Meanwhile, former Leicestershire coach Ben Smith will act as a consultant assistant coach for Ireland's games in the United Arab Emirates and India.

The 44-year-old, who has also held coaching roles with Worcestershire and the ECB Development Squad, is currently working in New Zealand as a specialist coach with Central Districts.

"Andrew White did an excellent job during the Desert T20 but was unavailable for the tour due to work commitments," Bracewell said.

"Ben has impeccable credentials and I'm sure will bring valuable experience and knowledge to the Irish camp during the tour."

Ireland face the UAE in one-day games in Dubai on 2 and 4 March before travelling to India to face Afghanistan in nine matches across three different formats over the following four weeks.

IRELAND SQUADS

ODI squad v UAE - Dubai

William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, Jacob Mulder, Tim Murtagh, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Craig Young

T20 squad v Afghanistan - Greater Noida

William Porterfield, George Dockrell, Peter Chase, Jacob Mulder, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Greg Thompson, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young

ODI squad v Afghanistan - Greater Noida

William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, Jacob Mulder, Tim Murtagh, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Craig Young

ICC Intercontinental Cup v Afghanistan - Greater Noida

William Porterfield, John Anderson, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, Jacob Mulder, Tim Murtagh, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Gary Wilson, Craig Young