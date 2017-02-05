Women's World Cup Qualifiers: Ireland lose warm-up to Bangladesh

From the section

Cecelia Joyce shared an opening partnership of 56 with Meg Kendal

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier warm-up, Colombo (NCC) Bangladesh 235-8 (50 overs): N Sultana 51, S Sultana 47, Garth 3-60, Metcalfe 2-31 Ireland 196-9 (50 overs): Kendal 54, Garth 39, Shillington 26, Kubra 4-36 Bangladesh won by 39 runs Scorecard (external site)

Ireland lost their Women's World Cup Qualifier warm-up game against Bangladesh by 39 runs in Colombo.

Chasing a Bangladesh total of 235-8, Ireland made a solid start as Meg Kendal and Cecelia Joyce shared an opening stand of 56.

Kendal struck seven boundaries in a top score of 54, but the Irish struggled to break the shackles of an impressive Bangladesh bowling unit.

Ireland's first game in the tournament proper is against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe beat Scotland by 95 runs in their warm-up match.

There are 10 teams participating in the qualifying tournament, which takes place at four different grounds in the Sri Lankan capital.

Ireland are in Group A alongside competition favourites India, hosts Sri Lanka, Thailand and Zimbabwe.

Four nations will go through to the eight-team World Cup which is being held in England from 24 June to 23 July.