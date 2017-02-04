Ireland move closer to Test cricket status after ICC meeting

Paul Stirling plays a shot during Ireland's ODI against Australia last year

Ireland could be granted Test cricket status in April after a meeting of the International Cricket Council board in Dubai.

An agreement has been made to include them and Afghanistan in future plans.

At the meeting, the ICC also agreed the principle of a nine-team Test league, to be run over a two-year cycle, probably starting after the 2019 World Cup.

Final decisions will be made at the next ICC board meeting in April.

The ICC have been discussing ways to revamp the current Test structure for some time.

It is currently unclear if Ireland and Afghanistan would be able to play Tests straight away or will have to wait for the new structure of Test cricket to begin.

Ireland made their one-day international debut in June 2006 when they played England while Afghanistan's maiden ODI was three years later.

In addition, after the controversy of the recent India-England series, the ICC have also agreed to use the decision review system in televised World Twenty20 matches.