South Africa v Sri Lanka: Bees stop play in third ODI

A groundsman uses a fire extinguisher to disperse the bees at the Wanderers
A groundsman uses a fire extinguisher to disperse the bees at the Wanderers

A swarm of bees stopped play midway through Sri Lanka's innings in the third one-day international against South Africa in Johannesburg.

The bees disrupted play twice - sending players diving to the ground - before the game was officially stopped in the 27th over, with Sri Lanka on 117-4.

A groundsman used a fire extinguisher to try to disperse the bees, before a beekeeper was called to the Wanderers.

Play was able to restart an hour and five minutes later after the delay.

South Africa bowler Imran Tahir runs for cover
South Africa bowler Imran Tahir runs for cover
South African and Sri Lanka players dive to the ground as bees stop play
Players and umpires dive to the ground
Helmet
Bees found a home on wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's helmet

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired