South Africa v Sri Lanka: Bees stop play in third ODI
A swarm of bees stopped play midway through Sri Lanka's innings in the third one-day international against South Africa in Johannesburg.
The bees disrupted play twice - sending players diving to the ground - before the game was officially stopped in the 27th over, with Sri Lanka on 117-4.
A groundsman used a fire extinguisher to try to disperse the bees, before a beekeeper was called to the Wanderers.
Play was able to restart an hour and five minutes later after the delay.