South Africa v Sri Lanka: Bees stop play in third ODI

A groundsman uses a fire extinguisher to disperse the bees at the Wanderers

A swarm of bees stopped play midway through Sri Lanka's innings in the third one-day international against South Africa in Johannesburg.

The bees disrupted play twice - sending players diving to the ground - before the game was officially stopped in the 27th over, with Sri Lanka on 117-4.

A groundsman used a fire extinguisher to try to disperse the bees, before a beekeeper was called to the Wanderers.

Play was able to restart an hour and five minutes later after the delay.

South Africa bowler Imran Tahir runs for cover

Players and umpires dive to the ground