Paul Grayson: Yorkshire Diamonds appoint former Essex coach

Yorkshire Diamonds have appointed Paul Grayson as their head coach on a deal until the end of 2019.

The 45-year-old, who had a spell as a player at Headingley between 1990 and 1995, spent eight years as Essex coach before leaving at the end of 2015.

He replaces Richard Pyrah as Diamonds boss, with the latter to assist new Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale.

"The opportunity to work with an elite female team is really exciting for me," Grayson told the club website.

Yorkshire Diamonds will start their 2017 Super League campaign with a Roses game against Lancashire Thunder on 11 August.

The two sides won only one game each in the round-robin group stage of the inaugural competition last summer.