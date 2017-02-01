Former Ireland coach Phil Simmons gets Afghanistan role

Phil Simmons guided Ireland to the 2011 and 2015 World Cup tournaments

Former Ireland coach Phil Simmons has taken up a role as consultant with Afghanistan, who face the Irish in the Intercontinental Cup in March.

Simmons left the Ireland job in 2013 after six successful years to take charge of his native West Indies.

But last September the 53-year-old former Test opener was dismissed, with Joel Garner taking temporary charge.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said Simmons would assist head coach Lalchand Rajput on technical issues.

As well as the four-day Intercontinental Cup matches, Ireland will play Afghanistan in five one-day internationals and three T20 games, all in Greater Noida.

Under Simmons, Ireland qualified for the 2011 and 2015 World Cups, achieving wins over Test nations England, West Indies and Zimbabwe.