IPL 2017: Ben Stokes tipped to land mega deal by Yuvraj Singh

England's Ben Stokes could earn "millions" when he enters the Indian Premier League auction, according to India's Yuvraj Singh.

The auction for the 20-over franchise competition is scheduled to be held in Bangalore, India on Saturday.

When asked how much Stokes was worth, Yuvraj, who went for a record £1.6m in 2015, said: "A couple of million.

"He's a quality hitter, fast bowler and fielder. He'll definitely get the big bucks. He brings a lot to the table."

Yuvraj, 35, has lined up against Stokes, 25, in the recent one-day and Twenty20 series between India and England, and he has enjoyed watching the competitive nature of England's talisman up close.

"I always see Ben and Virat [Kohli] having a go at each other," said Yuvraj. "It's great for cricket to have passion.

"We always have banter with the English. My old battles were with Andrew Flintoff."

This year the IPL will run from 5 April to 21 May, with England's players available for much more of the tournament than usual because of the lack of a Test match in May.

This availability, coupled with eye-catching performances in limited-overs cricket, mean England's players could be highly sought.

Sam Billings and Jos Buttler are already signed to teams, but the likes of Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jason Roy, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Alex Hales could attract interest.

"If these guys come and play the IPL, their skills will improve," Yuvraj added, in an interview with BBC Sport. "The more they play in different conditions, the better they will become."

England's potential IPL 2017 exports

Stokes could unwittingly become the subject of a "bidding war", according to freelance T20 journalist Freddie Wilde.

Wilde believes Kolkata Knight Riders may target the Durham man now West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is suspended following a doping code violation.

However, he might not be the only player to swell his bank balance.

"Jason Roy could be hot property at this auction too," said Wilde.

"Over the past year Roy has established himself as one of the leading opening batsmen in the world and his form in the England-India ODI series, as well as the World T20 last year, proves he can do it in Indian conditions.

"Tymal Mills is the most likely of the England bowlers to be picked up. High pace is valuable in India where the pitches generally offer little in the way of lateral movement to seamers.

"I also think Chris Woakes could prove to be a useful, perhaps under-valued, acquisition for somebody."

Stokes much more than a batsman or bowler...

Statistical insight provided by cricket data analytics company Cricviz

Ben Stokes had the highest fielding impact of any player in the 2016 World T20.

had the highest fielding impact of any player in the 2016 World T20. Across his T20 international career, Jason Roy has a strike-rate (runs per 100 balls) of 132 in the Powerplay.

has a strike-rate (runs per 100 balls) of 132 in the Powerplay. In T20 internationals, Alex Hales' strike-rate in the Powerplay is 130, in the middle overs it is 135 and in the death overs it is 156.

strike-rate in the Powerplay is 130, in the middle overs it is 135 and in the death overs it is 156. Tymal Mills has taken 3-33 from 28 slower balls in his T20 international career.

has taken 3-33 from 28 slower balls in his T20 international career. Since the start of 2016, Chris Jordan is England's leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals with 17 wickets.

is England's leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals with 17 wickets. Across the past two seasons in Australia's Big Bash, only Chris Lynn and Aaron Finch have scored more runs than Kevin Pietersen.

What's the big deal?

The IPL had a television audience of 347 million in India last year, with more than a third of that believed to be female viewers.

"It's quite simply one of the biggest tournaments in the world - not just in cricket," said Isa Guha, a former England women's international who is now an IPL commentator and analyst for television.

"All eyes are on it right across the globe because it's where cricket meets entertainment.

"I liken it to a sitcom because families sit down and enjoy it when they get home from work. It's not just father and son. It's wife and daughters too.

"The Indian public buy into the heroes and villains. AB de Villiers, for example, is revered. They'd be excited to see Ben Stokes play in the IPL."

So who excites you?

Is Ben Stokes really worth millions? Perhaps you agree that Chris Woakes offers value for money?

Have a little fun with our ranking tool, which allows you to pick the three English players you think should attract the most attention at the IPL auction.

You didn't think we'd leave out KP, did you?

