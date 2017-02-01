Matthew Wade: Australia's stand-in ODI captain out of New Zealand series with back injury

Matthew Wade played for Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast in 2016

Australia's stand-in one-day captain Matthew Wade will miss the final two matches of their New Zealand tour with a back problem.

The wicketkeeper replaced the injured Steve Smith on Friday, but then suffered his own setback and could not play in Monday's opening match.

Aaron Finch will lead the side for the two remaining matches in the series.

"It's not a major injury, but it's been decided it's best for me to go home and get some treatment," said Wade, 29.

With Finch as captain and Peter Handscomb filling in as wicketkeeper-batsman, Australia lost the opening match of the series in Auckland by six runs. The two sides meet again in Napier on Thursday and Hamilton on Sunday.

John Orchard, Cricket Australia's chief medical officer, said he was hopeful that Wade would be fit for Australia's four-Test tour of India, which begins in Pune on 23 February.

Orchard said: "We are hopeful this injury will settle down relatively quickly and that he will be able to participate in that tour without any issues."