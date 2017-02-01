India v England: Umpire Shamshuddin stands down for third T20

Chettithody Shamshuddin (right) has stood in 21 one-day internationals and 11 T20s

Umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin has voluntarily withdrawn from on-field duties in England's third Twenty20 international against India.

Captain Eoin Morgan criticised the umpiring in England's defeat in the second T20 after Joe Root was given out lbw in the last over of the match despite an inside edge.

Shamshuddin will act as third umpire in Bangalore, switching with Nitin Menon.

The three-match series is level at 1-1, with Wednesday's match the decider.