India v England: Umpire Shamshuddin stands down for third T20

Chettithody Shamshuddin
Chettithody Shamshuddin (right) has stood in 21 one-day internationals and 11 T20s

Umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin has voluntarily withdrawn from on-field duties in England's third Twenty20 international against India.

Captain Eoin Morgan criticised the umpiring in England's defeat in the second T20 after Joe Root was given out lbw in the last over of the match despite an inside edge.

Shamshuddin will act as third umpire in Bangalore, switching with Nitin Menon.

The three-match series is level at 1-1, with Wednesday's match the decider.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course
Our Instructors driving our powerboats

Powerboat Taster Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired