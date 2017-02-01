Trevor Bayliss: India defeat shows England must learn to play spin

Yuzvendra Chahal took six wickets to condemn England to a third series defeat of their India tour

Trevor Bayliss believes England need to work on how they play spin bowling after their tour of India ended in a crushing Twenty20 defeat.

England lost eight wickets for eight runs in 19 balls to lose by 75 runs in Bangalore, with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal taking 6-25 in his four overs.

The loss sealed a 2-1 T20 series defeat for England, who also lost the Test and one-day series during the tour.

"We're certainly not world-class players of spin," admitted Bayliss.

"We're playing against players that are very good players of spin, and they've got very good spinners themselves.

"When you don't grow up on it, as players here do, it is difficult. It's a learning process."

'One of our worst performances in a while'

India made it a clean sweep of all three series against England

Over the course of the tour, in all three formats against India, England lost 86 wickets to spin, having also struggled against it in their previous tour in Bangladesh.

Chasing 203 to win on Wednesday, they were still in the game at the halfway stage of their reply, but after Chahal had dismissed both skipper Eoin Morgan and vice-captain Joe Root, the tourists collapsed.

"It is a little bit disappointing the way we finished our series," said Bayliss. "It doesn't reflect the type of cricket we have played over here. But it's what can happen in a T20 match when you're chasing a big total."

Limited overs captain Eoin Morgan said: "Everybody is gutted. Today was a big game for us. There was a series on the line and we wanted to produce a good performance but in fact we have produced one of our worst in a long time.

"If we can take anything from it, it is that it is the first time it has happened in two-and-a-half years."

'Still a lot of work to do'

Joe Root top-scored for England with 42 before he was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal

England won only three matches in total during the tour - one ODI, one T20 and a tour match against India A.

However, they produced their best cricket in the limited overs series, scoring more than 300 in each of the ODIs and producing some improved bowling displays in the T20s.

"The results haven't gone the way we'd have liked," said Bayliss. "We've played some pretty good cricket here at times.

"We've still got a lot of work to do - the boys have been very honest about where they stand.

"We've got to put together a batting and a bowling performance in one game - we seem to bat well in some games, and bowl well in others."

Morgan added: "There hasn't been a lot between the sides, particularly in the one-day series. There was 15-20 runs between the winning and losing of the series.

"The improvements we have shown since then have been considerable in our bowling department. When you are going well you have to take advantage of it.

"But we are really strong at the moment. Home advantage is huge, around the world. We have pushed India right to the cusp in both [limited overs] series."

'Up to Cook if he continues as captain'

Alastair Cook has captained the England Test side since 2012

In the wake of the 4-0 Test series defeat in India, Alastair Cook said that he had "questions" about his role as England captain, admitting that Root was "ready" to be his successor.

Australian Bayliss said he had not spoken to Cook since he departed the tour but said he would contact him in due course.

"I'm heading home to Australia for a little while in the next day or so," added Bayliss. "I'll put the feet up for a little bit and I'm sure I'll speak to him at some stage.

"I'll give it a couple of days - I'm sure we'll exchange a text message or something.

"As I said to him when he left, and there was a lot of speculation, it is totally up to him. He will know if it's time to step down.

"I'm happy either way, whether he stays or goes. There is plenty of time."