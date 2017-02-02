BBC Sport - Yuvraj Singh tells BBC Sport that English players would improve by playing in the IPL
Yuvraj backs English IPL involvement
- From the section Cricket
Yuvraj Singh tells BBC Sport that English players would improve in the short form of the game by playing in the IPL, in particular all-rounder Ben Stokes who would 'fetch a couple of million', in the IPL auction if he elected to play.
