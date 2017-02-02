BBC Sport - India's Yuvraj Singh: Battle with cancer changed outlook on life
It's been a long journey since cancer - Yuvraj
- From the section Cricket
India's Yuvraj Singh reflects on his battle with cancer, how it changed his outlook on life and how he has rebuilt his international career following successful treatment in the USA in 2012.
