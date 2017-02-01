Women's Super League: Southern Vipers start title defence versus Western Storm

Southern Vipers had topped the table to automatically qualify for the final

Southern Vipers will start their Women's Super League title defence against Western Storm, in a re-run of last year's inaugural final, at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday, 10 August.

The match will precede Hampshire v Glamorgan in the T20 Blast, the first of one of six double-headers.

The six Super League teams will take part in a round-robin T20 competition between 10 and 26 August.

The top three teams will then play at finals day on 1 September at Hove.

BBC radio will broadcast every round of the Women's Super League in an extension of last summer's coverage.

BBC Test Match Special producer Adam Mountford said: "This continues our commitment to covering the women's game which has recently included commentary on all of England's home fixtures plus coverage overseas during the tour to the West Indies last October, and the ICC Women's World T20 in India in March."

You will be able to keep up to date with the twists and turns of the whole tournament via BBC radio, online and the BBC Sport App, plus regular podcasts rounding up all the latest action.

