BBC Sport - Joe Root: Time for reviews in Twenty20 internationals
Time for reviews in Twenty20 - Joe Root
- From the section Cricket
Batsman Joe Root says England's marginal defeat in the second Twenty20 against India "could have been different" if the decision review system was available.
READ MORE: Poor umpiring cost England - Morgan
