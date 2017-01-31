Andre Russell: West Indies all-rounder given one-year anti-doping whereabouts ban

From the section

Andre Russell played for Notts Outlaws in last season's T20 Blast

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has been given a one-year ban for failing to make his whereabouts known to anti-doping testers.

The 28-year-old Jamaican failed to file his whereabouts on three separate occasions in 2015.

That amounts to a failed drug test under World Anti-Doping Agency rules and his suspension comes into effect from 31 January.

Russell won the 2016 World T20 title with the West Indies.

He also claimed trophies with Sydney Thunder, Islamabad United, Jamaica Tallawahs and Dhaka Dynamites last year.