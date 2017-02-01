Wasim Khan: Leicestershire chief executive committed to five-year plan

Grace Road first opened for cricket in 1878

Leicestershire chief executive Wasim Khan insists he is staying to oversee the club's five-year plan after a second successive year of profit.

The club recorded a small profit of £8,813 for the financial year ending in September 2016, up nearly £5,000 on the previous year.

Khan said he is "thoroughly enjoying" his job and that speculation suggesting he is going to quit should be ignored.

"I am certainly not looking to move anywhere," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"I am loving being part of the club. We have a fantastic board who get right behind and support me.

"We still have a lot of work to do but the past two years have been fantastic."

Rocket Man helps Foxes recovery

An Elton John concert at the Fischer County Ground, Grace Road attracted 17,000 fans

Between 2012 and 2014 Leicestershire had three successive years of losses, totalling in excess of £500,000.

But Khan said ground development, a naming rights deal for Grace Road, sponsorship and the work on the commercial side - including an Elton John concert - had helped turn things around.

"We put a very clear five-year plan together in January 2015 of where the club needed to go," Khan added.

"We needed radical change, which we had. We have done a lot of work over the last two years to get this club back on track."