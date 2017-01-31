Ross Taylor: Sussex re-sign New Zealand batsman for T20 Blast

Ross Taylor scored one century and nine half-centuries in all competitions for Sussex in 2016

Sussex have re-signed New Zealand international Ross Taylor for this summer's T20 Blast.

The 32-year-old batsman played in all three formats for the Hove side last season as an overseas player.

Taylor, who has played 73 Twenty20 internationals for the Black Caps, scored 394 runs at an average of 56.28 for Sussex in T20 competition in 2016.

"Not only is Ross a world-class player but also a fantastic role model," Sussex head coach Mark Davis said.

Wellington-born Taylor has previously played in domestic T20 tournaments in Australia, India, New Zealand and West Indies.

He has featured in 80 Tests and 177 one-day internationals since making his ODI debut for New Zealand in March 2006.