Jacob Mulder: Leg-spinner handed first Ireland call-up

CIYMS leg-spinner Jacob Mulder is a new face in the Ireland squad for the crucial ICC Intercontinental Cup clash against Afghanistan in India in March.

Mulder impressed in the Desert T20 earlier this month, where he was the competition's leading wicket-taker.

Table-toppers Ireland will be at full strength for the game with second-placed Afghanistan in Greater Noida.

Ed Joyce, Niall O'Brien, Tim Murtagh and John Anderson are named in the 14-man squad after missing the Desert T20.

"While we haven't been at our best in limited-overs cricket in recent times we have a great record in the Intercontinental Cup, where we've won all our four games taking full points," said Ireland head coach John Bracewell.

"Young Jacob Mulder was the standout bowler in the T20 and the selectors felt he deserved his opportunity in the longer format.

"With the conditions in India likely to be spin-friendly, his leg-spin gives us added variety which could be so important."

Busy schedule for Irish

Ireland will also play three T20s and five one-day internationals against Afghanistan, all in Greater Noida.

The Irish will prepare for the games with a 10-day training camp in the United Arab Emirates, where they will play the hosts in two ODIs on 2 and 4 March.

Pace bowler Boyd Rankin is being rested for the matches in the UAE, but will join the squad during the camp to prepare for the Afghanistan games.

Cricket Ireland also confirmed that top-order batsman Nick Larkin had ruled himself out of the running for a place in the Ireland ranks for the time being.

"After a lengthy period of discussion between Cricket Ireland and Nick Larkin, the player has finally clarified that his focus right now is on advancing his career with the NSW Blues in Australia," said Ireland performance director Richard Holdsworth.

IRELAND SQUADS

ICC Intercontinental Cup v Afghanistan

William Porterfield, John Anderson, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, Jacob Mulder, Tim Murtagh, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Gary Wilson, Craig Young

ODI squad v UAE

William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, Jacob Mulder, Tim Murtagh, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.

ODI squad v Afghanistan

William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, Jacob Mulder, Tim Murtagh, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.

T20 squad v Afghanistan

William Porterfield, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Jacob Mulder, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Greg Thompson, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.

Fixtures

Ireland v UAE, 2 March (ODI)

Ireland v UAE, 4 March (ODI)

Ireland v Afghanistan, 8 March (T20)

Ireland v Afghanistan, 10 March (T20)

Ireland v Afghanistan, 12 March (T20)

Ireland v Afghanistan, 15 March (ODI)

Ireland v Afghanistan, 17 March (ODI)

Ireland v Afghanistan, 19 March (ODI)

Ireland v Afghanistan, 22 March (ODI)

Ireland v Afghanistan, 24 March (ODI)

Ireland v Afghanistan, 28-31 March (Intercontinental Cup)