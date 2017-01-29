India v England: Jasprit Bumrah's superb final over levels Twenty20 series at 1-1

KL Rahul hit two sixes and six fours in his 47-ball 71

Second Twenty20 international, Nagpur India 144-8 (20 overs): Rahul 71, Pandey 30, Jordan 3-22 England 139-6 (20 overs): Nehra 3-28, Bumrah 2-20 India won by five runs Scorecard

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant final over to give India a thrilling five-run win over England in the second Twenty20 international to level the series.

With England needing eight to win in Nagpur, Bumrah removed Joe Root and Jos Buttler, the former wrongly given lbw, and conceded only two runs.

Ben Stokes (38) looked to be taking England to their target of 145 before falling lbw to Ashish Nehra (3-28).

KL Rahul earlier made 71 from 47 balls in India's 144-8.

That was three runs fewer than India managed in England's comfortable seven-wicket win in the first T20 game in Kanpur, but this chase was more challenging on a slower, lower surface as India drew level at 1-1 in the three-match series.

And though the majority of England's attack impressed, their spinners were outbowled by India's, with pace bowlers Nehra and Bumrah making telling contributions at each end of the visitors' innings.

More to follow.