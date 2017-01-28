Ian Bell: Perth Scorchers Big Bash return on cards if England batsman does not get recall

Warwickshire captain Ian Bell was one of the biggest attractions among the overseas players at the Big Bash

England batsman Ian Bell is keen to play for the victorious Perth Scorchers again in next year's Big Bash - but only if not needed by his country.

The Warwickshire captain, 34, played a key role in helping Perth win Australia's prestigious T20 competition for the third time in four years.

He hit 31 not out in the final at the Waca as Perth beat Sydney Sixers by nine wickets with four overs to spare.

"For me, the goal is to get myself in the Ashes squad," Bell told BBC Sport.

"But, if that's not the case and England have moved on, then 100% I want to come back to Perth."

Bell's unusual path back to the England team?

Having retired as an international limited-overs player after 76 T20s and 161 ODIs, Bell was intent on remaining in five-day cricket, until his run of 118 Tests ended when left out for England's series against South Africa a year ago.

A poor summer in County Championship cricket followed, as he got to grips with becoming captain at Edgbaston.

But, after leading Warwickshire to a season-closing One-Day Cup victory at Lord's, Bell, who was part of the Bears' T20 Blast triumph at Edgbaston in 2014, has found his feet down under in Perth this winter in the shortest form of the game.

His tally of 231 from his 10 innings, at 33.00, was triggered by a best score of 61 on his debut against Adelaide Strikers at the Waca.

But, as well as his effort in the final, he made 26 not out in the Mitchell Johnson-inspired semi-final win over Melbourne Stars at the Waca, against a side containing two ex-England team-mates, Luke Wright and Kevin Pietersen.

'You don't really feel like an Englishman'

Bell was helped to Big Bash glory in Perth by former England team-mate Tim Bresnan

With another former England team-mate alongside him - Yorkshire's Tim Bresnan - Bell was proud of the form he showed in Perth and how much pleasure it gave him.

"You watch it from home and just to be part of the competition is great, but to win it is amazing," he said. "I was desperate to be there at the end to make sure it was a proper win.

"What an experience," added Bell, who played club cricket in Perth the winter before he made his England debut in 2004. "Myself and my family will remember this for a long time.

"You don't really feel like an Englishman. You feel like a local. The fans will get behind you wherever you're from. The support you get round the country and from the crowds and the sort of competition it is, it's amazing."