Big Bash: Perth Scorchers thrash Sydney Sixers to win third title in four years

Perth batsman Michael Klinger won the game with a six

Big Bash League final Sydney Sixers 141-9 (20 overs): Haddin 38, Richardson 3-30, Bresnan 3-40 Perth Scorchers 144-1 (15.5 overs): Klinger 71*, Bell 31*, Lyon 1-28 Perth Scorchers won by nine wickets Full scorecard

Perth Scorchers won the Big Bash League for the third time in four years as they thrashed Sydney Sixers in the final at the Waca.

Australian Jhye Richardson and England all-rounder Tim Bresnan took three wickets apiece as the Sixers were restricted to 141-9.

Michael Klinger hit 71 not and England batsman Ian Bell added an unbeaten 31 as the Scorchers reached the target in 15.5 overs to win by nine wickets.

Perth won the title in 2014 and 2015.

The Sixers had earlier beaten the Scorchers by seven runs in the Women's Big Bash League final.