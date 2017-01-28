Women's Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers beat Perth Scorchers in final

Sydney Sixers
The Sixers made up for losing the 2015-16 final to city rivals Thunder by three wickets
Women's Big Bash League final, Perth:
Sydney Sixers 124-5 (20 overs): Healy 40, Kapp 34*, Shrubsole 2-17
Perth Scorchers 117-7 (20 overs): Brunt 35*, Bolton 34, Aley 4-23
Sydney Sixers won by seven runs
Scorecard

England's Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole were on the losing side as Sydney Sixers won the final of the Women's Big Bash League in Perth.

Shrubsole took two for 17 in four overs as her Perth Scorchers side restricted the Sixers to 124-5 at the Waca.

But Perth fell seven runs short in the run chase, reaching 117-7, with Brunt top-scoring on 35 not out.

It is the Sixers' first title, having lost in the final of the inaugural competition in 2016 to Sydney Thunder.

They can make it a double later on Saturday as their men's team also face the Perth Scorchers in their Big Bash League final (08:15 GMT).

Katherine Brunt of the Perth Scorchers
Katherine Brunt top-scored for Perth Scorchers but only two more of their batters reached double figures

