Keaton Jennings wants to open for England, rather than bat at three

Keaton Jennings will captain England Lions on their tour of Sri Lanka in February

Batsman Keaton Jennings wants to remain as an opener for England, rather than dropping to number three.

The left-hander made a century on Test debut in India, but could be pushed down the order when Haseeb Hameed, the injured man he replaced, returns.

"Opening is a role I've really enjoyed over a period of time and hopefully one that I can continue to do," the 24-year-old told BBC Sport.

"It's up to the selectors to decide whatever is best for the team."

Durham's Jennings was called to India as a replacement for Hameed and struck 112 in the fourth Test in Mumbai.

Lancashire's Hameed, 20, had already impressed with two half-centuries in his first three Tests until he was ruled out with a broken finger.

A decision on England's top order will not be made for six months, with the first Test against South Africa beginning on 6 July.

"Someone else could peel off 1,000 runs at the start of the season," said Jennings, who will captain England Lions on their tour of Sri Lanka in February. "Nothing is taken for granted from a selection point of view.

"Whether it's to open, which I would prefer to do, or bat at three, that is for the selectors to decide and I would happily take either opportunity.

"If someone gave me then option of batting 10 for England and only fielding, I'd bite there arm off for that."

The man who will partner either Jennings or Hameed at the top of the order, Alastair Cook, is still to make a decision on his future as captain after admitting to having "questions" over his future as leader.

Cook has met with England director of cricket Andrew Strauss, but his position will not be resolved before the limited-overs series in India ends on Wednesday.

"I would love him to stay on," said Jennings. "As a leader and a bloke he was absolutely brilliant."