BBC Sport - IPL auction: Sam Billings tips England players

Billings backs England players in IPL auction

  • From the section Cricket

Kent and England batsman Sam Billings believes his international team-mates will "definitely get picked up" in the upcoming Indian Premier League auction and has recommended players to his franchise Delhi Daredevils, for whom he played in 2016.

WATCH MORE: England one-day team best I've played in - Morgan

Top videos

Video

Billings backs England players in IPL auction

  • From the section Cricket
Video

8 magical moments from Nadal & Federer's epic Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Weir felt 'belittled' by treatment in Rio

Video

Rooney eyeing future in management

Video

Which Williams sister will make history?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Can Mourinho win yet another League Cup?

Video

Highlights: Federer reaches Australian final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Gerrard on Klopp, Liverpool's form & rivalries

Video

Adele & A.Dot give their FA Cup predictions

Video

Mourinho insists Man Utd drew with Hull

Video

10 great plays from this week's BBL

Video

Trainer addict Bent owns 'thousands' of pairs

Video

Allardyce hopes Van Aanholt will bring 'energy' & 'speed'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired