MCC include Haseeb Hameed & Ben Duckett for county season opener against Middlesex

Haseeb Hameed was only the second teenager to make his debut for England since 1949

England batsmen Haseeb Hameed and Ben Duckett have been named in the MCC team for the English county season's annual curtain-raiser against Middlesex.

Lancashire opener Hameed, 20, and Northants batsman Duckett, 22, both made their Test debuts this winter.

Kent's Sam Northeast will skipper the MCC side against the county champions, who beat Yorkshire to win the title.

The four-day Champion County match in Abu Dhabi starts on 26 March and will be a day/night game with a pink ball.

A T20 tournament featuring MCC, Middlesex and two other first-class counties, will also take place on Friday, 24 March.

Hameed played the first three Test matches in India, before leaving the tour with a broken hand.

Duckett made his Test debut against Bangladesh in October, but was dropped following the second India Test after making 110 runs in seven innings.

Worcestershire batsman Joe Clarke, who scored 1,206 runs in the County Championship last summer, is included along with his county's wicketkeeper Ben Cox.

Last season's fixture saw the MCC beat 2015 county champions Yorkshire by four wickets.

MCC head of cricket John Stephenson said: "Having worked closely with the England selectors to assemble this group, I am very pleased with the fantastic talent we have at our disposal.

"Haseeb Hameed, Joe Clarke and Ben Duckett are three of the most exciting young batsmen in the country at the moment, and I'm looking forward to seeing them."

MCC XI:

Haseeb Hameed (Lancashire)

Tom Alsop (Hampshire)

Sam Northeast (capt, Kent)

Ben Duckett (Northants)

Joe Clarke (Worcestershire)

Ben Cox (Worcestershire)

Lewis Gregory (Somerset)

Matt Coles (Kent)

Matt Fisher (Yorkshire)

Mason Crane (Hampshire)

Jack Leach (Somerset)