England retain same squad for West Indies ODI series

England have named an unchanged squad, minus the injured Alex Hales, for March's ODI series in the West Indies.

Opener Hales suffered a hand fracture as England lost 2-0 in their series in India earlier this month.

England will play two matches in Antigua with a third in Barbados before the teams face each other again in England in the summer.

The West Indies are ninth in the ICC one-day standings, four places below the tourists.

Sam Billings replaced Hales for the final ODI in the three-match series in India, while he also opened the batting in the first of the Twenty20 matches against the same opposition.

Asked about taking on the role, he told BBC Sport: "At the moment I am just focusing on these next two games if I get another opportunity.

"I've just got to keep working hard at all aspects of my game.

"It's about being able to adapt from one to seven and offering as much as I can to the side."

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).