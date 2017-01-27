Steve Smith: Australia captain out of New Zealand ODI series with ankle injury

Smith should be back for Australia's series in India, which starts on 23 February

Australia captain Steve Smith will miss his side's three-match one-day series in New Zealand because of a suspected medial ligament ankle injury.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade will take over as skipper for the series.

Smith, 27, was injured while fielding in Australia's ODI win over Pakistan in the last match of their 4-1 series victory.

Cricket Australia says Smith will have "scans to confirm the diagnosis" and is likely to "take 7-10 days to recover".

Australia play the Black Caps on 30 January as well as on 3 and 5 February.

"It's a bit of a shock," said Smith. "I just landed really awkwardly on my foot and I felt something straight away.

"I was a little bit concerned, I've never really injured my ankle like that."