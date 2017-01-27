Lancashire: Shivnarine Chanderpaul & Dane Vilas join on Kolpak deals

Shivnarine Chanderpaul is one of only two West Indies batsmen to pass 10,000 Test runs

Lancashire have signed former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul and South Africa wicketkeeper Dane Vilas, both as non-overseas players.

Only Brian Lara has scored more Test runs for the West Indies than Guyana-born Chanderpaul, 42, who scored 11,867 runs and 30 centuries in 164 matches.

He has agreed a one-year contract, while 31-year-old Vilas has signed a two-year deal with the Red Rose county.

The last of Vilas' six Tests was against England in January 2016.

The emergence of Quinton de Kock as South Africa's first-choice wicketkeeper significantly reduced the international prospects of Vilas, who averages almost 40 in first-class cricket.

He is the latest of a number of South Africa internationals to sign Kolpak deals with English counties.

Pace bowler Kyle Abbott and batsman Rilee Roussouw will play for Hampshire in 2017, while Sussex have signed all-rounders David Wiese and Stiaan van Zyl.

Another all-rounder, Simon Harmer, has agreed a contract with promoted Essex, while fast bowler Hardus Viljoen has joined Derbyshire.

Dane Vilas (right) captained South Africa A against Alastair Cook's England during their 2015-16 tour

What is a Kolpak contract?

Kolpak contracts are named after Slovak handball player Marius Kolpak, who won a landmark case at the European Court of Justice in 2003.

It allows sportsmen from countries that have associate trade agreements with the European Union, including South Africa and some Caribbean nations, the same right to free movement as EU citizens without being classed as "foreigners".

In cricket, such contracts render the player ineligible to represent their country at international level.

Chanderpaul excited by 'talent' in squad

Chanderpaul, who played eight first-class matches for Lancashire in 2010, retired from international cricket in January 2016.

"It's an extremely ambitious club and there are some fantastically talented young cricketers in the squad," said the veteran left-hander, who has also had spells in English county cricket with Derbyshire, Durham and Warwickshire.

"I'm looking forward to passing on some of my experience to the younger players in the squad.

"The 2017 season is going to be an exciting and progressive one for Lancashire County Cricket Club and all concerned with it."

Vilas added: "I'm relishing the opportunity of playing county cricket. It's going to be a huge challenge.

"There are a lot of exciting players in the squad and we'll be hoping to challenge for silverware in all competitions."