Big Bash League: England's best-performing cricketers down under

The Big Bash finished on Saturday with Englishman Ian Bell scoring an unbeaten 31 as Perth Scorchers thrashed Sydney Sixers in the final.

The Sixers had earlier won the women's final with victory over a Scorchers side featuring England's Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole.

But how did English players fare throughout the tournament?

We've compiled the 10 best performers - in no particular order. Just click on their picture to see their competition stats.