India v England: Eoin Morgan, Joe Root and bowlers seal T20 win in Kanpur

England won their first T20 in India since losing the 2016 World T20 final to West Indies

First Twenty20 international, Kanpur India 147-7 (20 overs): Dhoni 36* (27), Moeen 2-21 England 148-3 (18.1 overs): Morgan 51 (38), Root 46* (46) England won by seven wickets Scorecard

An impressive England bowling display laid the foundation for a comfortable seven-wicket victory over India in the first Twenty20 international.

Expertly varying pace and length, England restricted India to 147-7, off-spinner Moeen Ali's 2-21 the standout.

Sam Billings took 20 from the second over of England's reply, with Eoin Morgan (51) and Joe Root (46 not out) completing the chase in 18.1 overs.

The second of the three T20 matches is in Nagpur on Sunday.

England will look to wrap up the series after putting in their best performance of a tour that saw them heavily beaten in the Tests and squeezed out in the one-day internationals.

The home side rested spin-bowling tormentors Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, but even their presence would have been unlikely to derail an England side that won their first T20 match in India since an agonising defeat in the final of the 2016 World T20.

More to follow.