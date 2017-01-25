AB de Villiers: South African hits half-century on return v Sri Lanka

AB de Villiers has not played for South Africa since June 2016

International Twenty20 series, Newlands South Africa 168-5 (20 overs): De Villiers 63, Hendricks 41 Sri Lanka 170-5 (19.5 overs): Dickwella 68, Tahir 3-18 Sri Lanka won by five wickets

AB de Villiers hit a 35-ball half-century on his return to international cricket following six months out of action.

The batsman has not played since June 2016 because of an elbow injury.

The South African's two fours and three sixes in a 44-ball 63 helped his side to 168-5 in their third Twenty20 game against Sri Lanka at Newlands.

However, Sri Lanka hit 170-5 in reply to win by five wickets, despite spin bowler Imran Tahir claiming 3-18.

De Villiers last week ruled himself out of this summer's tour of England.