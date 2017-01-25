BBC Sport - England's fastest bowler Tymal Mills who can only play T20
England's fastest bowler - who can only play T20
Meet England's Tymal Mills, the country's fastest bowler with a speed of around 93mph, who is is limited to playing T20 cricket.
