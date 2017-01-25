Joe Mennie: Big Bash bowler fractures skull when struck by ball during nets

Mennie (right) made his Test debut in November

Australia bowler Joe Mennie suffered a small fracture to his skull and a minor bleed on his brain when he was struck by a ball during a net session.

The Sydney Sixers player was hit by a straight drive from ex-England batsman Michael Lumb as he practised on Monday before the Big Bash League semi-final against the Brisbane Heat.

Mennie, 28, was readmitted to hospital on Tuesday after further scans.

Cricket Australia says Mennie's injury is "stable" and will not need surgery.

Chief medical officer John Orchard said Mennie, who has played one Test and two one-day internationals, is in hospital as a "precautionary measure" and will continue to be assessed by a neurosurgeon to "determine the best course of action".

Earlier in the competition, Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper Peter Nevill burst a blood vessel in his cheek when he was hit in the face by a cricket bat during a game.

In November 2014, Australia batsman Phillip Hughes died aged 25 two days after being struck on the top of the neck by a ball during a domestic match in Sydney.