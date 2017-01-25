India v England: Eoin Morgan says one-day team is the best he has played in

India v England, first T20 game Date: Thursday, 26 January, 11:00 GMT Venue: Kanpur Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and listen to TMS

Eoin Morgan says the England one-day team he captains is the best limited-overs squad he has played in.

Former captain Michael Vaughan said after Sunday's victory over India at Eden Gardens that this was England's "best ever one-day group".

Morgan, speaking before Thursday's Twenty20 match against India, said: "We've done some fantastic things. We've still got a long way to go."

Joe Root is fit to play in Kanpur but David Willey is injured.

Batsman Root missed Sunday's five-run victory with a minor problem but has been declared fit for the first of the three-match Twenty20 series.

Willey damaged his left shoulder while bowling in Kolkata and, while scans have shown no significant damage, the all-rounder cannot play on Thursday.

Speaking on The Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show on Monday, Vaughan said his comments had not gone down well with some former England players.

"I get criticised by a lot of older ex-players," said Vaughan. "This is England's best ever one-day group.

"Graham Gooch would get into this side no question, so too Kevin Pietersen, Darren Gough and Andrew Flintoff. But, as a whole, it is our best side in my opinion."

Morgan said: "That's a huge compliment. It's certainly the best white-ball team I've been a part of."

Building up to the Champions Trophy

England will host the Champions Trophy in June, and Morgan believes the series in India will help shape plans for the tournament.

"You have to have the skill in order to be able to execute a plan," he added.

"In the one-day series our bowling was a little bit short of our best - to improve on our T20 skills and take that into the 50-over game could be a strong point of ours."

England's T20 series against India

Thursday, 26 January in Kanpur (11:00 GMT)

Sunday, 29 January in Nagpur (13:30 GMT)

Wednesday, 1 February in Bangalore (13:30 GMT)