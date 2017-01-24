United Arab Emirates Tri-Nation Series: Scotland lose to hosts

Richie Berrington failed to score a half-century in seven ODIs in 2016

United Arab Emirates Tri-Nations Series, Dubai: Scotland 173 (45.2 overs): Berrington 50, Coetzer 30 United Arab Emirates 174-6 (41.5 overs): Usman 45, Mufti 43* United Arab Emirates won by four wickets Scorecard (external)

Scotland lost their second successive match in the United Arab Emirates Tri-Nation Series, this time by four wickets against the hosts.

Kyle Coetzer's team, who were beaten by Hong Kong on Sunday, were bowled out for 173 in Dubai, despite Richie Berrington's half-century.

Imran Haider and Zahoor Khan each took three wickets for UAE.

A 62-run stand between Muhammad Usman and Adnan Mufti guided the hosts home with more than eight overs to spare.

UAE take on Hong Kong on Thursday to decide who wins the series.