Big Bash League: Mitchell Johnson stars as Perth Scorchers reach BBL final

Johnson's bowling figures are the most economical completed spell in BBL history

Mitchell Johnson took three wickets for just three runs as Perth Scorchers beat Melbourne Stars by seven wickets to reach the Big Bash League final.

Johnson, 35, dismissed openers Rob Quiney and Luke Wright for ducks before having Kevin Pietersen caught for five.

The former Australia fast bowler's figures are the most economical completed spell in BBL history.

The Stars posted 136-8 at the Waca but Shaun Marsh's unbeaten 56 took the Scorchers to victory in the 17th over.

The Scorchers, who are chasing a third BBL title in four seasons, will play either Brisbane Heat or Sydney Sixers in the final.

The Heat play the Sixers at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The Scorchers' victory completed an excellent day for Perth as the women's team beat Brisbane Heat by nine wickets to reach their BBL final.