Women's Big Bash League: Perth Scorchers beat Brisbane Heat to reach final

Katherine Brunt (pictured) is one of several England representatives in the knockout stages, along with Perth team-mate Anya Shrubsole, Heather Knight (Hobart Hurricanes) and Amy Jones (Sydney Sixers)

Perth Scorchers made home advantage pay as they beat Brisbane Heat by nine wickets in the semi-finals of the Women's Big Bash League at the Waca.

England pace duo Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole took the new ball for Perth but were expensive and wicketless as Brisbane made 124-5 from 20 overs.

Australia's regular openers Elyse Villani (52 not out) and Nicole Bolton (36) got Perth off to a flier.

After Bolton was run out, Villani saw Perth home with 4.2 overs to spare.

England batter Lauren Winfield, who made 11 from 10 balls, finished on the losing side with Brisbane, for whom opener Kirby Short top-scored with 39.

Hobart Hurricanes, captained by England skipper Heather Knight, face Sydney Sixers in Wednesday's second semi-final in Brisbane, with the winner meeting Perth in Saturday's final.