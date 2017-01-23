Chris Rogers: Somerset name former captain as batting coach for four-month stint
Somerset have appointed former captain Chris Rogers in a batting coach and player mentoring role, on a four-month contract subject to a visa application.
Former Australia Test opener Rogers only retired as a player in September after bringing his 18-year first-class career to an end at Taunton.
The 39-year-old will join up with Somerset on 1 March and will be at the club until 30 June.
"Chris made a massive impact," director of cricket Matt Maynard said.
"He was a huge part of what we achieved in the summer and was by far the outstanding candidate for the position."
Rogers' final season saw Somerset's bid for a first County Championship title go down to the final game, although they were eventually pipped by Middlesex by four points.