Max Holden: Middlesex loan England Under-19 captain to Northants
-
- From the section Cricket
Northants have signed England Under-19 captain Max Holden on loan from Middlesex until the end of June.
The 19-year-old has yet to appear for Middlesex's first-team, but has played for their Second XI while studying at college for the past two years.
The left-handed batsman, who can also bowl right-arm off-break, is currently on tour in India with England's U19s.
"Ultimately I want to play as much cricket as I can," Holden told Northants' club website.
"Seeing Haseeb Hameed progress the way he has and break into the England team has really given me a push.
"Obviously the ambition is to play for England Test XI, that's the dream."