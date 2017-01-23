Max Holden: Middlesex loan England Under-19 captain to Northants

Max Holden
Northants head coach David Ripley tried to sign Max Holden to the club's academy when he was 13

Northants have signed England Under-19 captain Max Holden on loan from Middlesex until the end of June.

The 19-year-old has yet to appear for Middlesex's first-team, but has played for their Second XI while studying at college for the past two years.

The left-handed batsman, who can also bowl right-arm off-break, is currently on tour in India with England's U19s.

"Ultimately I want to play as much cricket as I can," Holden told Northants' club website.

"Seeing Haseeb Hameed progress the way he has and break into the England team has really given me a push.

"Obviously the ambition is to play for England Test XI, that's the dream."

