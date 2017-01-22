India v England: Ben Stokes stars at Eden Gardens

Jason Roy took his tally of runs for the series to 220

Third one-day international, Kolkata England 321-8 (50 overs): Roy 65 (56), Stokes 57* (39) India 316-9 (50 overs): Jadhav 90 (75), Stokes 3-63 England won by five runs Scorecard

England held on to win the third one-day international against India by five runs as Ben Stokes found redemption at Eden Gardens.

Stokes, hit for four straight sixes in Kolkata in the World T20 final loss, hit a 39-ball 57 in England's 321-9.

He removed key man Virat Kohli and ended a 104-run stand between Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya.

Jadhav remained with India needing 16 from the final over, but Chris Woakes had him held at deep point for 90.

Not only did it give England a first win after a 4-0 defeat in the Test series, but also only a fourth success in 26 ODIs in India.

India win the series 2-1, with the first of three Twenty20 internationals in Kanpur on Thursday.

Stokes' Kolkata salvation

Stokes' previous game in Kolkata ended with him slumped on the Eden Gardens turf after being clubbed for four maximums by West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite.

This return was a heroic one as he energised the end of England's innings with the bat and then took vital wickets with the ball.

England looked set to fall short of a competitive total at 246-6 after 43 overs, only for left-hander Stokes, using his feet and targeting the mid-on area, to blast a 34-ball half-century.

Master run-chaser Virat Kohli was dropped on 35 by Jake Ball and looked likely to make England pay before Stokes induced a wild drive and an edge behind.

And when India looked to have reversed the momentum, Stokes returned to bowl the 46th and 48th overs, conceding only seven runs and removing Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Jadhav close to an encore

In an incredible chase of 351 to win the first one-day international, right-hander Jadhav destroyed England with 120 from 76 balls.

Whereas then he was guided by captain Kohli, here he was forced to do the bulk of the work, first in the company of Pandya, who rode his luck for 56 in stand of 104 that came in less than 14 overs.

Short of stature, he played cuts and pulls, and even as wickets fell around him he looked on course to seal a remarkable victory as England's bowling got ragged, perhaps because of a dew-affected, slippery ball.

In the World T20 final, England were defending 19 off the final over. Here, Jadhav threatened to pull off something equally astounding:

49.1 overs - Six - Full ball from Woakes, Jedhav goes deep in his crease and launches over extra cover.

49.2 overs - Four - Similar ball, similar stroke, this time a one-bounce four. Six needed from four balls.

49.3 overs - Dot - Length from Woakes, Jadhav unable to pinch a single.

49.4 overs - Dot - Well bowled. Jadhav fails to squeeze out a yorker and calls for a change of bat.

49.5 overs - Out - Full and wide from Woakes, Jadhav's brilliant knock is ended when he picks out Sam Billings on the off-side rope.

50 overs - Dot - Woakes holds his nerve, Bhuvneshwar Kumar cannot hit the six that would have sealed an India whitewash.

England at home at Eden Gardens

On placid pitches in the the first two ODIs, England made scores of 350-7 and 366-8 only to lose both.

Here they were more comfortable on a surface that offered movement and bounce for the pace bowlers.

Still, a weakness of losing wickets at key moments and batsmen failing to convert good starts was repeated.

Jason Roy got into a tangle to be bowled by Ravindra Jadeja for 65, captain Eoin Morgan helped a long-hop to short fine leg for 43 and Jonny Bairstow cut to point for 56 - both men victims of the excellent Pandya's 3-49.

Stokes' late hitting took England to a competitive score and their pace bowlers enjoyed the greater assistance to run through the India top order, even after David Willey was forced from the field with a shoulder injury.

Then came the charge of Jadhav and Pandya, but Stokes and Woakes, who earlier added 73 with the bat in only 40 balls, had the final say.